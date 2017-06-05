Long-serving Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick got high praise from Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger who hailed him as “one of the greatest in English football” and said he regretted not signing him at some point in his career.

At 35, Carrick signed a new one-year deal at United last month. He received a star-studded testimonial to mark his 11 years at United on Sunday.

“I give Michael my deepest congratulations for his testimonial. I think he deserves it hugely,” Wenger told Arsenal’s official website.

“I would say personally I’m an admirer of his career, of his quality. One of my regrets is never having had him as a player because I think he was one of the greatest players in English football,” he added.

“I believe as well that he did not always get the reward and the tribute, the recognition he deserved.”

Carrick began his career at West Ham United and spent two years at Tottenham Hotspur before making the move to Manchester in 2006.

Carrick has won the English Premier League (EPL) with United five times and also laid his hands on the Champions Trophy under Alex Ferguson in 2007-08 when they beat Chelsea in shootouts in the final.