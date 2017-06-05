A- A A+

Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan on Sunday expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s loss to India in Champions Trophy and lashed out at Pakistan cricket establishment on micro-blogging site Twitter.

India beat Pakistan by 124 runs (DLS method) in the rain affected Group B opener of Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Sunday. The much-hyped match was a huge disappointment  for fans as it turned out to be an one-sided affair.

The cricketer-turned politician took to Twitter and said that he was ‘pained’ by the defeat. He also criticised the Pakistani side for not putting up a fight in the game.

Khan further said that gap between India and Pakistan will keep increasing unless structure of Pakistan cricket is reformed.

Khan added that Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should be appointed on professional merit in order to improve the Pak cricket.

Pakistan will clash with South Africa in their next Champions Trophy encounter.

