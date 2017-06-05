Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan on Sunday expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s loss to India in Champions Trophy and lashed out at Pakistan cricket establishment on micro-blogging site Twitter.

India beat Pakistan by 124 runs (DLS method) in the rain affected Group B opener of Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Sunday. The much-hyped match was a huge disappointment for fans as it turned out to be an one-sided affair.

The cricketer-turned politician took to Twitter and said that he was ‘pained’ by the defeat. He also criticised the Pakistani side for not putting up a fight in the game.

As a sportsman I know winning & losing are part of the game but it’s painful to watch Pak being thrashed by India without putting up a fight — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017

Khan further said that gap between India and Pakistan will keep increasing unless structure of Pakistan cricket is reformed.

Unless Pak cricket structure is totally revamped/reformed, despite an abundance of talent the gap between Pak & India will keep increasing — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017

Khan added that Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should be appointed on professional merit in order to improve the Pak cricket.

Election-fixers & others who are rewarded merely for loyalty to the Sharifs will never reform Pak cricket https://t.co/rrex8TJS0Z — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017

Pakistan will clash with South Africa in their next Champions Trophy encounter.