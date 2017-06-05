Eight-time German football champions Borussia Dortmund on Monday announced the signing of highly rated French teenager Dan-Axel Zagadou from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has signed a contract until 2022.

“Dan-Axel Zagadou will be part of the first-team squad as of July. We completed this transfer with a view to the future, are totally convinced of the player’s ability and are delighted to be able to help him take the next steps on his development as a Borussia Dortmund player,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The 18-year-old tall defensive specialist, whose contract in Paris runs out this summer, is rated as one of the most talented young players in French football. He has represented, and captained his country at every youth level and is currently a firm fixture in the U-18 national side.

There were strong rumours that Zagadou would head to England in the summer to play for Manchester City, with Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig also in the fray. But in the end Dortmund won the race to sign the teenager.

“I made a conscious decision to join Dortmund, because this huge club always succeeds in integrating young players into the first team and developing them at the highest level,” said Zagadou.

“I am looking forward to my new teammates, the imposing stadium, the famous fans and it is my greatest wish to mature into an established professional footballer in Dortmund.”