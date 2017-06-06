Former Newcastle United midfielder and Ivory Coast footballer Cheick Tiote died at the age of 30 after collapsing during training here on Monday.

Tiote played for Beijing Enterprises in the second division of the Chinese league. The player had been taken ill after training.

He was subsequently rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of Cheick Tiote at the age of just 30,” Newcastle said in a statement.

Tiote begun his pro career in Belgium with Anderlecht, a period which included a loan spell with Roda JC.

It was during his time with FC Twente in the Netherlands that he made a name for himself as an effective defensive midfielder, making 86 appearances for the Dutch side.

Tiote subsequently moved to English Premier League to join Newcastle in 2010 and made over 150 appearances for the side.

Tiote’s former teammate at Newcastle, Demba Ba, tweeted: “May Allah gives grant you jannah brother Tiote.”