Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has been ruled out of Uruguay’s international football friendly against Italy on Wednesday due to a leg injury.

Cavani, 30, tore his left hamstring in Uruguay’s 1-3 loss to Ireland in Dublin on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Doctors ordered the Paris Saint-Germain forward to rest after reviewing scans of the injury on Monday, the Uruguayan Football Association said in a statement.

Cavani scored 49 goals in 50 matches across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain last season.

His injury comes after strike partner Luis Suarez was forced to withdraw from the friendlies after also suffering a hamstring tear while playing for Barcelona last month.