Zambian President Edgar Lungu praised Under-20 national football team for a splendid performance at the 2017 FIFA World Cup in South Korea despite bowing out at the quarter-final stage.

The Junior Chipolopolo crashed out of the World Cup tournament after losing 2-3 to Italy in a tightly contested match played at Suwon World Cup Stadium on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Although the team led twice during the match, Italy came from behind to score a late winner to crash the African champions out of the tournament.

But the Zambian leader said the players were still heroes because of their extraordinary enduring spirit and unity of purpose which they exhibited throughout the tournament which was a great inspiration to the country.

The team, he said, has put the country on the world map after their splendid display at the tournament and called on the entire nation to rally behind them.

“Well done boys. You have done us proud. There are moments like this when you have done everything to win but the fortunes just favour your opponent. I have hope that we are on course towards the creation of a formidable senior national team from this crop of young players,” he said in a statement released by his office.

The team set the record of a quarter-final appearance for any group side in Zambia at the World Cup tournament.

The team beat Portugal 2-1 in Group C, thrashed Iran 4-2 before losing 0-1 to Costa Rica to progress to the second round where they beat Germany 4-3 to advance to the quarter-final stage.