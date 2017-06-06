Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard will miss the early stages of the English Premier league next season after undergoing surgery on his fractured ankle in London.

The 26-year-old suffered a broken ankle while performing his international duties for Belgium on Sunday and is expected to be sidelined for at least 3 months.

For Hazard it is his first bone break in his professional career and will not be a part of Chelsea’s pre-season tour to Singapore.

“Hazard broke a bone in his lower ankle, luckily not his shin,” the Belgium team doctor, Kris Van Crombrugge, told a media house.

Everything went well with my ankle operation, now I start the road to recovery! I will be stronger. Thank you for your support!! pic.twitter.com/aokirnytkW — Eden hazard (@hazardeden10) June 5, 2017

Hazard played a pivotal role for Antonio Conte’s side by scoring 16 goals in 36 matches helping the London club to clinch their 5th Premier League title.

With that Hazard will shut down rumours that were linking him with La Liga giants Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane was once told that the Chelsea anchor man might consider a move away in future.