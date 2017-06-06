Australian captain Steven Smith bore a disappointed look after his side’s second match in the Champions Trophy cricket tournament against Bangladesh was washed off due to rain.

Australia and Bangladesh on Monday were forced to split points after their Group A match was washed out. Australia is now second in the group with two points from as many matches.

“A little bit frustrating. The groundsmen perhaps could have shown a bit more urgency, being a big tournament, but I think they did the best job they could and the umpires said it was an 8.30 pm start, so you’ve got to do what they say,” Smith was quoted as saying by cricinfo on Tuesday.

“Of course I didn’t want to go off, I was happy to keep batting through the rain. But the umpires are there to make a decision and I think drinks were at the end of that over, which probably didn’t help. If the game had just carried on, perhaps they may have had a different opinion. But to be fair it was raining reasonably hard when we came off,” he added.

Australia was well ahead of the par score according to the Duckworth-Lewis method but with 83/1 in 16 overs rain played the spoilsport. According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which sets the laws of the game, at least 20 overs should be completed in each innings in a limited-over match to produce a result.

Smith said he has now switched his focus to the last match of the group stage against arch-rivals England. The match will also serve as a precursor to the upcoming Ashes series Down Under.

“Disappointing not to get a result but we can’t do much about the weather. The equation is pretty simple for us now. We have to beat England and I think then we’re through,” the skipper said.

Smith was satisfied with his bowlers, who bundled Bangladesh out for just 182.

“I thought all our bowlers were a lot better today. We hit some good areas early on and challenged the defence of the Bangladeshi batsmen. Everyone that bowled I thought did a pretty good job today,” Smith said.