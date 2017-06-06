Former MMA fighter Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver known as ‘War Machine’ will spend rest of his life behind bars after a US court on Monday found him guilty of sexual assault, coercion, battery by strangulation, kidnapping and many other charges.

War Machine has been put behind bars for the atrocious crimes the fighter did in 2014 where he assaulted his ex- girlfriend and porn star Christy Mack.

He was convicted on March 29 for assaulting Christy Mack and then lover Corey Thomas by Las Vegas jury.

Showing his brutality War Machine damaged her eye socket and liver. She also suffered a broken nose and missing teeth.

While carrying the unwarranted assault on the victim, Koppenhaver allegedly threatened to kill her.

Reportedly, the porn star was in tears during her plea to the court and was quoted as saying, “I do know that when he gets out he will kill me”.

Albeit the 36-year-old is having a possibility of parole but that too can take place only after 36 years, when he will be in his 70s.

Even though it’s too late for the MMA fighter, War Machine is disgusted with himself and said he finds his case relevant to Aaron Hernandez’s one when he mentioned his own suicide attempt after his arrest in 2014.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t seriously regret all of the things that I did,” Koppenhaver said. “I was a very, very lost and very empty person.”