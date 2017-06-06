English football giants Arsenal on Tuesday confirmed that Bosnian full-back Sead Kolasinac will join them on a long-term contract from July, subject to the completion of all regulatory processes.

An official statement on the club’s website said, “Sead Kolasinac will join us this summer on a long-term contract. Subject to the completion of all regulatory processes, the defender will start pre-season training in July.”

The defender has been signed from Bundesliga club Schalke, where he has spent his entire professional career till date. The 23-year-old has been brought in as a free transfer.

He has struck four goals in is 122 appearances for the German club and scored the second highest goals for a defender in the 2016-17 Bundesliga season (three goals).

Kolašinac began his career in his hometown club, Karlsruher SC. After eight years of playing for Kalsruhe, Kolasinac joined TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, where he played a season, afterwards being bought by VfB Stuttgart.

Kolašinac’s stay at Stuttgart was short-lived, and a season later, he joined Schalke 04.

Kolasinac has represented Bosnia and Herzegovina in 18 matches. Although the defender was born in France and even played for them at a smaller age, he switched his allegiance to his parent’s homeland and received his first call up in 2013.