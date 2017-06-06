Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has asserted that his side’s defeat in the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid has not broken their resolve and the Italian football champions will come back stronger next season.

Juventus bagged a domestic hat-trick of Serie A — record-breaking sixth in a row — and Coppa Italia in the last season. They also reached the final of the UEFA Champions League but their hopes of season treble evaporated with a 1-4 thrashing at the hands of Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Dybala posted on social networking site Instagram on Monday, “Didn’t end like we wanted, but we left it all. I am saddened by the team, for the fans and for me. We have been beaten but not defeated. The disappointment is huge and we will learn from this defeat that hurts. Today more than ever, more united and more determined to continue.”

The 23-year-old was one of the many star players from the Serie A side who did not perform in the final. He was eventually substituted in the 78th minute when the scoreline read 3-1 in the favour of the Spanish champions.

