Half-centuries from Alex Hales, Joe Root and Jos Buttler helped England to a respectable 310 all out in 49.3 overs against New Zealand in a Group A clash of the ongoing Champions Trophy at the Sophia Gardens here on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, England rode on an 81-run second-wicket partnership between Root (64) and Hales (56).

Both were guilty of not converting their fifties into hundreds despite looking good.

Buttler (61 not out) produced a late flourish to help his side get past the 300-run mark as the Kiwis applied the brakes at the right junctures.

All-rounder Ben Stokes played well for his 48 before getting out as Corey Anderson returned best figures of 3/55 while Adam Milne also took three wickets at the cost of 79 runs.

Brief scores: England 310 all out in 49.3 overs (Alex Hales 56, Joe Root 64, Jos Buttler 61 not out; Adam Milne 3/79, Corey Anderson 3/55)