Former AS Roma captain Francesco Totti says he may not have retired from football. On May 28, a tearful Totti said goodbye to Roma — his only club — after 25 seasons.

There has been speculation that Totti may be lured to China to play on for a year or two, according to Ansa news agency.

“It’s not a given that I’ve stopped playing definitively,” Ansa news agency cited the 40-year-old striker as saying.

Totti, who retired after 25 years with AS Roma in an emotional farewell in front of 70,000 crying fans at the Olimpico Stadium here on May 28, is set to meet with his former team’s executives after their return from a meeting in Boston with American club owner James Pallotta sometime this week, according to Ansa, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pallotta has said he would consider Totti for a possible role as AS Roma ambassador to the world.

There is also a proposal from director of football Ramon Monchi who would like the 2006 World Cup winner at his side, but with on-field responsibilities, Ansa reported.

“The lights have gone out, I’m afraid, I need you,” said the 40-year-old player after a 3-2 win over Genoa that kept the Giallorossi in the second automatic Champions League qualifying place.

Tributes for Totti poured in from the nation and around the world, with ex-premier Matteo Renzi saying Totti had “given emotions to an entire generation” and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau having his photo taken with a no.10 shirt, calling the Olimpico event “unique”.