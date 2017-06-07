Real Madrid have topped the list of the world’s most powerful football brands after they claimed the titles of La Liga and Champions League, according to a study released by a strategy consultancy on Tuesday.

Real Madrid lead the ranking with a total of 96.1 points, with Barcelona at 95.4, reports Efe citing Brand Finance’s annual Football 50 report.

The ranking takes into consideration the capacity of the stadium, the number and value of staff, their presence on social networks, sports results, the satisfaction of fans, the use of the stadium and income.

After Real Madrid’s 2016-17 exceptional season, the Spanish club has gained greater economic value.

As for the world’s most valuable football brands, Real Madrid came second behind Europa League champions Manchester United.

Manchester United are set to play Real Madrid in the next edition of the UEFA Super Cup to be held on August 8.