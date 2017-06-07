Jose Mourinho’s hunt for a perfect Manchester United No 9 is likely to be continued as the newly crowned European champions Real Madrid have reportedly rejected the multi-million dollar deal for their ace striker Alvaro Morata.

United manager Jose Mourinho after winning the Europa League received the green card to enter the UEFA Champions League and looks all set for a big spending spree this summer.

Albeit United’s bid didn’t include goalkeeper David de Gea as reports suggested that Los Blancos wants United to raise the bar with an improved bid around £78.6m if they really want Morata at Old Trafford.

Morata’s love affair with United started to blossom quickly after Antoine Griezmann refused a move away from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The 24-year-old was earlier linked with Serie A side AC Milan but after Madrid’s Champions League triumph, the Spanish forward confirmed that it is unlikely for him to return in the Italian league.

‘Back in Italy? It’s difficult. Certainly not. I want to stay at Real Madrid,’ a media house quoted Morata as saying.

‘I like Italy, but Madrid is my city and this is my team, and Juve is my second team,’ he revealed.