“I want to return back to my soil through the mats of PWL” yearns Indian origin – Australian National Champion, Rupinder Kaur.

Recently scored a Gold medal in Australian Nationals (48 kg), this innate wrestler is a mother of one and, is leaving no stone unturned to pursue her dream of becoming a wrestling champion.

Born and brought up in Tarn-Taran, Punjab, Rupinder is the dark horse on the wrestling champions list. Shifted to Australia in 2011 post her graduation, challenges were just another alphabets to kick off from the platter for Rupinder. Unaware of the circumstances the new place would unfold with, this pindu picked her singlet and wrestling shoes and rolled into the new cave of possibilities.

And, the destiny resonated aloud with the age old phrase “where there is a will, there’s a way”, in Rupinder’s case, as she not only got a coach to train her in Australia but the Indian origin of the coach, Kuldeep Bassi, made her more comfortable to dwell with her passion.

Rupinder bagged her first medal in India in the sub juniors’ category. With a Silver in National Games in the year 2003, Rupinder added another Gold during her tour to Turkey while representing India. Her three Gold medals at inter-collegiate level well justifies her grit and commitment for the sport but the true test appeared when she moved to the ‘Land Down Under’ with no sure shot assurance carving her way ahead in wrestling.

But ‘Punjab di Shaan’ had to show the world and Rupinder successfully bagged six Australian Cups (2008 to 2013), and also represented Australia in 2014 in Commonwealth Games.

31 yrs. old and a mother of one bleeds ‘Kushti’ as Dangal has always been the closest to her heart. Preparing day and night for 2018 commonwealth Games, Rupinder is currently training under Russian coach, Kostan, hoping to seal a berth in the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 in her home country, India.