Defending champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday crashed out of French Open after losing to Austria’s Dominic Thiem by 6-7, 3-6, 0-6.

Djokovic fought well in the first set before losing it in the tie-breaker, however his game began to go downhill from there as he could not score even a single point in the last set.

Thiem’s win was the all the more remarkable as he had lost to Djokovic in all previous encounters. He blasted 38 winners in the match, not giving Djokovic any chance to come back in the game.

“It’s amazing for me. I had a 0-5 head to head against him,” said a delighted Thiem after the win.

“To beat him for the first time in the quarter finals of the French Open is a dream,” the Austrian added.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has also advanced to the semi-final after fellow Spainard Pablo Carreno Busta retired with an abdominal injury while trailing 6-2 2-0.