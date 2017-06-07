In a major setback to Pepsi Co, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has decided to snap ties with the carbonated soft drink manufacturer over health concerns associated with its products.

Kohli’s deal with the beverage manufacturer had expired on April 30 and the cricketer is no mood to extend the contract.

“If I myself won’t consume such things, I won’t urge others to consume it, just because I am getting money out of it,” Kohli was quoted as saying by a national new channel.

“When I started my fitness turnaround, it was more of a lifestyle thing initially. If something goes away from that, I would not want to be a part of that or be promoting that. We are actually on the cusp of making some big changes on that front. Things that I’ve endorsed in the past, I won’t take names, but something that I feel that I don’t connect to anymore,” Delhi lad added.

Kohli had been associated with the brand for past six years and his decision is sure to impact the beverage giant’s business. Earlier Indian captain had also ended his 11 year association with the company.