Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday signed Freiburg’s attacking midfielder Maximilian Philipp for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($22.47 million) on a five-year deal.

“We are delighted that we have been able to sign Maximilian Philipp, who has been courted by other top flight clubs. He is a versatile attacking midfielder with good finishing qualities and brilliant prospects,” Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement.

The 23-year-old was also a transfer target for English Premier League (EPL) club Tottenham Hotspur, reports Xinhua news agency.

Philipp has large shares on Freiburg’s success, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League playoffs as a newly promoted team, after scoring nine goals this season. He played since January 2013 for Freiburg, where he provided 18 goals and 17 assists in overall 81 appearances.

“Dortmund is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is an honour for me to play here. I think with 23 years I am old enough to make this step. I want to evolve further at Dortmund,” Philipp told the club’s official homepage.

The Germany international is currently in the training camp for the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Poland. Philipp will join his new teammates three weeks after Germany’s last game in the tournament.

The attacking midfielder is after Oemer Toprak (Bayer Leverkusen), Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Dan-Axel Zagadou (Paris St. Germain), Dortmund’s fourth reinforcement for the upcoming season.