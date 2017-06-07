Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the latest cricketer to criticise the controversial Duckworth-Lewis method, which is applied in rain-affected matches.

India had won their Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan by 124 runs by DL method. It is being widely used in ongoing Champions Trophy with rain playing spoilsport in most of the games.

Dhoni was asked to give his views on the Duckworth-Lewis method at Virat Kohli’s charity dinner.

“You’ve been around cricket for a long time, so can I ask you a question, do you understand Duckworth-Lewis?,” Dhoni was asked.

“I don’t think even ICC understands the D/L method,” the Ranchi lad said with a smile.

The method has been criticised in the past as well as many experts believe that it gives advantage to the team batting second.

Having started on a good note with a victory over Pakistan, a confident India team will take on Sri Lanka on Thursday.