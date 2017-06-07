Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri on Wednesday signed a contract extension until 2020, as the record Italian football champions rewarded the tactician who guided them to hat-trick of Serie A and Coppa Italia titles and two Champions League final appearances in three seasons.

“Today’s agreement extends a working relationship that has seen the Bianconeri consolidate their position as Italy’s top team and also evolve into one of European football’s major forces,” Juventus posted in their website.

“Side by side, Juventus and Allegri have created history and legend. Now is the time to make the next step forwards together,” the statement added.

Allegri will reportedly earn around seven million euros ($7.8 million) per season, making him the highest-paid coach in the Serie A.

He was linked with Arsenal before Arsene Wenger signed a contract extension with the London club. There were even reports that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) offered him 10 million euros ($11.2 million).

Under Allegri, Juventus have won 84 out of 114 Serie A matches, taking an average 2.36 points per game for a grand total of 269. With the 49-year-old in charge, the Bianconeri have scored 224 and conceded just 71 goals.

In Europe, Allegri “has undeniably transformed the club into a significant player on the continent”. “Two UCL finals in three years and fifth place in the UEFA ranking are clear testament to this,” the Turin giants said.

“Three years ago, Allegri inherited a team already used to winning, but with every match and training session, he has evolved the way they play and think on the field. Now this Juventus vintage is very much in his own image, brimming with technical quality, tactical flexibility and mental toughness.”