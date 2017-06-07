A- A A+

Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva has admitted that he wants to return to his former football club Gremio this summer.

In an interview with Brazil’s Radio Atlantica on Wednesday, Leiva who has been at Liverpool from 2007, said: “There was an offer from Gremio in January but I wanted to complete 10 years at Liverpool.”

“Now, in the window, we had a conversation, but nothing official. I do not hide my desire to return to Gremio, but there are several factors.”

Leiva has almost 350 appearances since for Liverpool arriving for $5.61 million fee.

Lucas has won the league club with Liverpool in 2011-12 and has been awarded the club’s player of the year award in 2010-11.

He was given a special award following the final game of the season against Middlesbrough for his decade-long service.

Lucas has played in Gremio for two years appearing 38 times for them.

