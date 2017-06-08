Golden State Warriors lifted late and took a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a stunning 118-113 win over Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Kevin Durant continued his sublime form in Game 3 as the former Oklahoma City Thunder player fueled Warriors to storm back in the fourth quarter.

He even produced a moment of magic with his 26-foot 3-pointer in the closing stages of the game to put his side ahead.

The trio of Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry bagged 87 points for Golden State in which Durant alone had 31 in his kitty, while Curry was tied with Kevin Love as match’s top rebounder with 13.

“It wasn’t our smartest game that we played all year, but it was probably our toughest,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr told reporters.

With the win Golden State moved to 15-0 in the playoffs by finishing the game with an 11-0 run over Cavaliers.

Cleveland Coach Tyronn Lue said he did not remember the 11-0 run precisely to comment on it.

“I’ve got to look at it,” Lue said, shaking his head. “I don’t know.”

The Oracle Arena will again be the venue for game 4 of the NBA finals on Friday.