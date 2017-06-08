The Pakistani side came under criticism during their match with South Africa after left- arm pacer Junaid Khan reviewed the umpire’s decision in anticipation of getting an LBW for Kagiso Rabada although the ball came straight off the bat. However, the Pakistani side took hold of the game and succeeded in restricting South Africans to a modest 219.

Junaid Khan looked on cloud nine after picking the wicket of Chris Morris, in the same over, and his overzealous state was the reason Pakistan went upstairs against the umpire’s decision in Rabada LBW appeal.

During the 43rd over, Junaid Khan did what he was supposed to do when he picked the wicket of the dangerous and set Chris Morris. But on his last delivery of the over, when Junaid bowled a full-length delivery to Kagiso Rabada, he was confident that he had caught the African plumb in front of the stump but the ball was sliced by the rear end of the bat which was near Rabada’s toe.

After the third umpire’s decision Rabada was seen smirking as the Protean knew very well that he had easily defended the full length delivery. The replays showed that ball clearly coming off the bat and nowhere near the toes which made Pakistan go into the list of teams that have been known for taking the worst reviews.

However, this incident did not restrict the Pakistani side from wining the match by 19 runs in their Group B Champions Trophy 2017 clash on Wednesday. The other teams that are a part of the same group are India, South Africa and Sri Lanka.