Spain needed a late goal from Alvaro Morata to post a 2-2 draw with Colombia in an international football friendly here.

After a slow start for both teams on Wednesday, the hosts began to gel under the leadership of midfielder David Silva, who got the first chance of the night only to be stonewalled by Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, reports Efe.

But the veteran was not to be denied and he put Spain ahead 1-0 in the 21st minute with an assist from Pedro.

Colombia had an opportunity to pull level a minute later, thanks to a superb play by James Rodriguez that left Radamel Falcao poised to score if not for a timely intervention by Spanish defender Gerard Pique.

Then followed a spell of usually intense play for a friendly, with players from each side committing unnecessary fouls.

With six minutes left before the half-time whistle, Edwin Cardona equalised for Colombia, exploiting a miscue by Spain keeper Pepe Reina.

The South American squad took a 2-1 lead early in the second half, thanks to another Reina mistake, with Falcao converting after a great cross by James.

Morata’s header in the 87th minute salvaged the draw for Spain.