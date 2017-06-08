A- A A+

Riding on the back of a 124-run win against Pakistan, a confident India are taking on Sri Lanka in their second Champions Trophy encounter at Oval on Thursday. A win in today’s match will give Indian team a ticket to the semi-final of the ICC tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka look depleted at the moment and will be raring to get their momentum back with a victory over India. 

16:00 IST India 74/0 (15 overs) Dhawan and Rohit going strong for India, Rohit is finally getting his touch back and has hit a couple of lovely shots in the last 5 overs. Sri Lanka’s wait for wicket continues. 

15:46 IST India 48/0 (10 overs) India inching closer to their first fifty. Dhawan looking in good nick here. Sri Lanka still in search of their first blood. 

15:30 IST India 17/0 (5 overs) India are off to a steady start. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in the middle. Let’s see if they can build the foundation of a high score. 

14:45 IST: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first

 

 

