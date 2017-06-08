Following a Portuguese media story claiming that Real Madrid and Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo could be the subject of an approximately $202.43 million bid this summer, the forward said “nothing is impossible” further fanning rumours.

“Nothing is impossible,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying by ESPNFC before flying to Lithuania for Portugal’s 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Ronaldo helped Real Madrid retain their Champions League crown earlier this month beating Juventus in the final in Cardiff.

The former Manchester United player is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or after a superb campaign in which he scored 16 goals in the last 10 games as Madrid also sealed a first La Liga title since 2012.

Clubs like United, Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Ronaldo along with Chinese clubs.

Ronaldo has a contract till 2021 with Real Madrid.