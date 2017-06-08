English football champions Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in signing Leicester City’s winger Riyad Mahrez and Juventus left-back Alex Sandro this summer.

The move for Mahrez, who has requested for transfer to Leicester, is aimed to provide a greater cover for Belgian Eden Hazard who will miss the start of the next season because of an injured ankle, according to telegraph.co.uk on Wednesday.

This move places Chelsea in a direct battle with another English Premier League (EPL) giant Arsenal, who have already shown a keen interest to acquire the 26-year-old winger.

When asked about a potential move for the Algerian, Wenger told beIN Sports last week: “Have we made a bid for him? No, not yet. Not yet means it can happen and not happen.”

Leicester have put a price tag of $55 million for Mahrez, but the Algerian’s insistence on leaving could bring down the price.

Chelsea’s head coach Antoine Conte also wants to bring Brazilian Sandro to the club this summer.

Juventus view Sandro’s value at around $55 million and may be willing to listen to offers.

Sandro can play as a left-back or a left wing-back which would significantly boost Conte’s options.