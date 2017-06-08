Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski won the final of the mixed doubles category at the French Open 2017 on Thursday. The Indo-Canadian pair lifted the trophy after beating the Columbian-German pair of Robert Farah and Anna-Lena Gronefeld in the clay court grand slam tournament.

The breathtaking match went to tiebreakers where the pair won the set 12-10. The duo claimed the mixed doubles title over the unseeded pair of Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia by winning the match by 2-6, 6-2, 12-10.

Earlier, Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski had shocked 3rd seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-5 6-3 in the semi-finals.

It is the second time that Rohan Bopanna has reached the summit clash of a Grand Slam.

Bopanna is the fourth Indian to lay hands on a Grand Slam trophy. Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza are the others to have won Grand Slam trophies.