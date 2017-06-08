Forbes, like every year, has released the list of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes (Top 100) for this year, with four-time Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo topping the charts. The Real Madrid superstar earned $93 million in the past 12 months and became the richest athlete in the world for the second time in as many years.

American NBA player LeBron James holds the second position after amassing a fortune worth $86.2 million. Lionel Messi with $80 million, Roger Federer ($64 million) and Kevin Durant ($60.6 million) make the top five richest sportspersons across the globe.

All the 100 listed athletes are only from 11 professional sports played worldwide. However, the cream of this 100 – Top 20 – comes from six sports, namely – Football, Basketball, Tennis, American Football, Golf and Auto Racing.

Among the countries, the wealth is shared between 21 counties with 63 Americans dominating the list.

The major chunk of the names comes from popular leagues in the US with soaring salaries – National Basketball Association (32), National Football League (15) and Major League Baseball (22).

Indian cricket team’s captain, Virat Kohli is the only Indian and the only cricketer to have made the cut in Top-100 in 2017. Kohli is placed at the 89th position with total earnings of $22 million.

Whilst, golf gets the distinction of having the sport of all age groups with Jordan Spieth (#21, $34.5 million) being the youngest in the list and Phil Mickelsen (#12, $43.5 million) being the oldest.

Golf legend Tiger Woods manages to remain inside the Top-20. Woods, having earned $37.1 million in 2017, is placed at #17. Interestingly, 99.7% of his total income has come from sponsors as the golfer has been away from competition due to his recurring back injuries.

However, the gender inequality in sports may come to the fore now.

Serena Williams, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, is the lone female star in this elite club. She made $27 million last year and comes in #51.

According to Forbes, all the 100 highest-paid sports stars earned a total of $3.11 billion over the past 12 months, which is one percent less from last year.

Forbes calculated the salaries, prize money and bonuses earned between June 2016 and June 2017 for each player’s earnings figures.