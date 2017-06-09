A- A A+

It looks like the national football team of Saudi Arabia failed to pay their tributes for London terror attack as they chose to ignore a minute of silence for victims, just moments before kick-off on Thursday against Australia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

While the Australian team lined themselves on the centre circle for a minute’s silence with the rest of the jam-packed Australian crowd who were on their feet as well, the Saudi players were busy continuing their warm up for the qualifier game.

Reportedly the reserves and whole Saudi coaching staff on bench ignored the minute’s silence as their fans also continued with a loud outcry during the period of silence.

Reports further revealed the Australian soccer federation (FFA) saying that the Saudi team and management staff knew about the minute’s silence that took place before the match started.

“Both the (Asian Football Confederation) and the Saudi team agreed that the minute of silence could be held,” the Australian federation said, according to a Sydney media house.

