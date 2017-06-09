A- A A+

Australian freestyle swimmer Thomas Fraser-Holmes was on Friday handed a 12-month ban by swimming governing body FINA for missing three doping tests, Swimming Australia confirmed.

The two-time Olympian, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, will appeal his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, reports Xinhua news agency.

To support out-of-competition testing, athletes are required to supply details of their whereabouts so they can be located for testing at any time and anywhere.

ALSO READ: Barcelona’s Turkish star Arda Turan quits international football

Missing three tests within 12 months can lead to a ban.

First Published | 9 June 2017 12:51 PM
Read News On:

Australian swimmer

Commonwealth gold medallist

Thomas Fraser

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Australian swimmer Thomas Fraser-Holmes banned for 12 months for missing doping tests

(Latest News in English from Newsx)