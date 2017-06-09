Australian freestyle swimmer Thomas Fraser-Holmes was on Friday handed a 12-month ban by swimming governing body FINA for missing three doping tests, Swimming Australia confirmed.

The two-time Olympian, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, will appeal his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, reports Xinhua news agency.

To support out-of-competition testing, athletes are required to supply details of their whereabouts so they can be located for testing at any time and anywhere.

Missing three tests within 12 months can lead to a ban.