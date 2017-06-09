Argentine football legend Diego Maradona will inaugurate one of the city’s leading Durga Puja pandals during his much-awaited September visit, the organisers of the event said in a statement here.

Maradona is scheduled to touch down on September 19 for what will be the 1986 FIFA World Cup hero’s second visit to the city.

Thousands of fans gathered to welcome him past midnight at the airport in December 2008 when he came here for the first time.

Though the name of the puja pandal Maradona will visit was not disclosed, it was informed that the 56-year-old will launch an initiative “Durga Darshan” where a select few will be able to visit 14 top puja pandals in air-conditioned buses with exclusive entry by paying Rs 1,000 between September 24 and 30.

Maradona is also slated to play a charity football match against a team which boasts of former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, during his visit.

The organisers said people who will have the “Durga Darshan” ticket will be able to have a ring-side view of the game.