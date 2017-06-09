Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka delivered a masterful performance in French Open semi-final on Friday to end World No 1 Andy Murray’s run in the tournament.

The marathon match lasted 4 hr 34 minutes before Wawrinka emerged victorious with a score of 6-7, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-1 against Murray. Wawrinka was simply unstoppable in the match and smashed 87 clear winners.

Defeat at the hands of Wawrinka has prolonged Murray’s search for his maiden title. On the other hand, Wawrinka will be raring to lift the trophy once again after 2015.

In the other semi-final Spaniard Rafael Nadal will clash with Austria’s Dominic Thiem, who had caused a major upset in the tournament by beating defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final of the tournament. Nadal had won his quarterfinal match easily after his fellow compatriot Pablo Carrendo Busta left the match midway following an abdominal strain.

The winner of the second semi-final will clash with Stan Wawrinka on Sunday.