A- A A+

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka delivered a masterful performance in French Open semi-final on Friday to end World No 1 Andy Murray’s run in the tournament.

The marathon match lasted 4 hr 34 minutes before Wawrinka emerged victorious with a score of 6-7, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-1 against Murray. Wawrinka was simply unstoppable in the match and smashed 87 clear winners.

Defeat at the hands of Wawrinka has prolonged Murray’s search for his maiden title. On the other hand, Wawrinka will be raring to lift the trophy once again after 2015.

ALSO READ: French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski beat Lena Groenefeld-Robert Farahwin to lift mixed doubles trophy

In the other semi-final Spaniard Rafael Nadal will clash with Austria’s Dominic Thiem, who had caused a major upset in the tournament by beating defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final of the tournament. Nadal had won his quarterfinal match easily after his fellow compatriot Pablo Carrendo Busta left the match midway following an abdominal strain.

The winner of the second semi-final will clash with Stan Wawrinka on Sunday.

First Published | 9 June 2017 10:02 PM
Read News On:

Rolland Garros

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Stan Wawrinka beats Andy Murray in five-setter to cruise into French Open final

(Latest News in English from Newsx)