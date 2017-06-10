India stands at number three when it comes to doping in sports. Keeping in mind the sorry state of affairs the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) has directed the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) to take imperative steps in this direction. Mentioning the Anti Doping Code of 2015 WADA has suggested that NADA take the popular sport under its jurisdiction.

Taking into consideration the mood of the high-profile cricket players, BCCI has distanced itself from NADA on this issue. BCCI has claimed that they are working in this direction and the work has already been assigned to International Dope Testing Agency (IDTA).

According to sources, NADA has filed a complaint with Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai about this behaviour of BCCI. In its complaint NADA has mentioned that when ICC has been working in collaboration with WADA for the past 11 years then BCCI should not have any problem with NADA.

Sources in BCCI suggest that IDTA is competent in this direction. Recently, cricketers were asked to give their samples during the Vijay Hazare One Day cricket tournament.

One of the hard realities is IDTA is a puppet in the hands of BCCI. Most of the players associated with BCCI are high-profile cricketers and consider the guidelines of NADA including the whereabouts clause a hindrance in their personal matters.

On the other hand IDTA works exactly as BCCI wants it to. Dr. Vase Pace is the head of the Anti Doping unit and what is done in this direction remains under wraps as he is not allowed to speak to the media.

The Board has claimed that it spends more than Rs 1 cr on its anti doping program. During this program, samples of more than 200 players are collected. On the other hand NADA claims that keeping in mind the popularity of the sport and the various tournaments organised across the nation, this sample size is not enough.

In the complaint letter to CoA, NADA has also mentioned that it would like to test the players who have played during the 2017-2018 home series but the above request has not been acceptable to BCCI.

BCCI has claimed that cricket is not a sport that comes in the category of Olympic sports so it is not mandatory to accept any decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In this situation BCCI is not bound to pay heed to any guidelines by WADA, NADA or IOC.

Top officials of NADA are working hard to bring cricket under its jurisdiction according to the guidelines issued by WADA. BCCI has stated that it has been testing its players who play in the home ground since 2013 as per the laid guidelines. This year fast bowler Pradeep Sangwan was barred from participation due to doping charges against him.

According to sources, NADA has not received any answer from Vinod Rai for the complaint filed. Earlier, Ramchandra Guha resigned from his post stating that the organisation is not taking strict action against the cricket officials. Even on implementing the guidelines of the Lodha panel the committee is not clear on its stand. In the present scenario the ball is in Vinod Rai’s court.