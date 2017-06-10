In the do-or-die match against South Africa, Virat Kohli will face the toughest battle of his nascent ODI captaincy career.

After the stunning defeat against Sri Lanka, defending champions India will face South Africa to prove their mettle. Both the teams have performed opposite each other. India has defeated Pakistan and lost to Sri Lanka whereas the Proteas have defeated Sri Lanka and lost to Pakistan.

South Africa with a history of crumbling in ICC tournaments not only has to battle against India but also has to fight against their chokers reputation tag.

Virat Kohli while addressing the media at The Oval, London ahead of the big match against South Africa, praised Yuvraj saying, “He has achieved tremendous things for India, personally as well he has fought bigger battles; proof of character he possesses”

He (Yuvraj) has achieved tremendous things for India, personally as well he has fought bigger battles; proof of character he possesses:Kohli pic.twitter.com/1RZ2O2DvZU — ANI (@ANI_news) June 10, 2017

Even with rains washing out the match, India stands a better chance as they will advance to the semi-finals on a better run rate.

Earlier the Indian team was found practicising for their upcoming match at The Oval.