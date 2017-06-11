India won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in their Group B match of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at the Kennington Oval here on Sunday.

Both teams made one change to their squad. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was replaced by star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashiwn. South Africa pacer Wayne Parnell made way for Andile Phehlukwayo.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (captain), David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Ball-by-ball update of the match between India and South Africa

03: 21 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, SA 21/0

4.6: Dot to end the over for Amla

4.5: Amla drives the ball to cover, no run

4.4: Amla punches off the back foot along the ground to short cover, no run

4.3: de Kock takes a single to fine leg

4.2: Bhuvneshwar strays to leg side, de Kock flicks to fine leg for an easy FOUR

4.1: Bhuvneshwar continies, starts with a dot ball to de Kock

03: 17 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, SA 16/0

3.6: Single of the last ball to de Kock to fine leg

3.5: Amla punches the ball to short mid-off for a single

3.4: Amla drives to mid off, no run

3.3: Amla plays a dot

3.2: de Kock takes a single to bacjkward square leg

3.1: Jasprit Bumrah continues, de Kock off the pitch to straight boundary for FOUR runs

03: 13 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, SA 9/0

2.6: Easy single to square leg for de Kock

2.5: Dot ball to de Kock, much better line from Bhuvi

2.4: De Kock flicks off the pads to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, bowling into the pads is harmless

2.4: WIDE! Bhuvneshwar drifts towards leg side.

2.3: Amla takes a quick single to mid off

2.2: Another dot ball to Amla

2.1: Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues, starts with a dot ball to Amla

03: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, SA 4/0

1.6: Dot to finish a very good first over by Bumrah

1.5: de Kock plays to short mid off, no run; Good length from Bumrah

1.4: de Kock plays a dot, tried to steer the ball towards square leg, misses connecting

1.3: Dot ball to de Kock

1.2: Amla guides the ball to third man for a single

1.1: Jasprit Bumrah into the attack, starts with a nice and full delivery, dot ball to Amla

03: 05 PM IST | 1 over bowled, SA 3/0

0.6: Singl of the last ball to Amla

0.5: Another dot ball

0.4: Amla defends the ball, no run

0.3: Amla plays a dot, hint of early movement for Bhuvneshwar

0.2: De Kock gets off the mark with a single to point

0.1: Bhuvneshwar Kumar begins the bowling attack for India, starts with a dot ball to De Kock

03: 01 PM IST | Match Begins! Both South Africa openers De Kock and Hashim Amla are in the middle

02: 45 PM IST | Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa. A good toss to win for India