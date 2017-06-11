The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday rubbished a media report which said that the members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) have claimed remuneration for their meetings held to select a head coach for the national team.

“The Indian Express Newspaper of June 11 carries a news item stating that there was a claim by the members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), for being compensated for their meetings held to select a head coach for the Indian Cricket Team,” BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said in a statement.

“BCCI wishes to clarify that there has been no such claim and the story carried by the newspaper is totally baseless and devoid of facts,” he added.

“The contents of this article are malicious and such attempts to dilute and misrepresent the continued contribution of these former legends of Indian Cricket are totally incorrect and unfounded.”

Former cricketing stars Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman make up the CAC which has been tasked with considering applicants for the prestigious role currently held by Anil Kumble before ultimately making a selection.

“BCCI wishes to reiterate the fact that the guidance and recommendations of the CAC are invaluable for the betterment of Indian cricket and we urge the publication to withdraw the said article and make suitable amends,” Johri said.