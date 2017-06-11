Spaniard Rafael Nadal became the first tennis player to win 10 titles in any Grand Slam tournament in the Open Era as he outclassed Stanislas Wawrinka at the French Open final here on Sunday.

Fourth seeded Nadal registered a 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 victory in two hours and five minutes over the Swiss third seed in the men’s singles final.

With this win, the Spaniard took the sole second place on the all-time list for most Grand Slam titles won with his 15th trophy of career, reports Xinhua news agency.

At 31 years and 8 days, Nadal, without losing a set at Roland Garros this year, also became the oldest player in history to win 15 Grand Slam titles.