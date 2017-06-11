A- A A+

Spaniard Rafael Nadal became the first tennis player to win 10 titles in any Grand Slam tournament in the Open Era as he outclassed Stanislas Wawrinka at the French Open final here on Sunday.

Fourth seeded Nadal registered a 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 victory in two hours and five minutes over the Swiss third seed in the men’s singles final.

With this win, the Spaniard took the sole second place on the all-time list for most Grand Slam titles won with his 15th trophy of career, reports Xinhua news agency.

ALSO READ: BCCI trashes report of CAC members demanding compensation for coach selection

At 31 years and 8 days, Nadal, without losing a set at Roland Garros this year, also became the oldest player in history to win 15 Grand Slam titles.

First Published | 11 June 2017 10:17 PM
Read News On:

Open Era

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Spaniard Rafael Nadal wins 10th French Open title

(Latest News in English from Newsx)