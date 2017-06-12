The International Hockey Federation (IHF) keeping the security concerns intact has confirmed Scotland as the ‘neutral venue’ for every India vs Pakistan match from 2019 to 2022.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Shahbaz Ahmad earlier declared Scotland as their pick to host international matches and series citing security concerns which has been approved by the FIH.

“This will certainly help Pakistan hockey a great deal and also attract the youngsters towards adopting hockey as a profession,” Shahbaz said while talking to the nation.com.pk.

“From now on to 2019, Pakistan will be able to host top hockey playing nations like Australia, Argentina, Netherlands, Germany and others,” he added.

The PHF secretary also mentioned the fact that they suggested Scotland as the neutral venue which is now backed by the FIH just like Pakistan’s cricket team, who earlier picked UAE as their neutral venue.

Taking steps in order to revive hockey in Pakistan, Shahbaz stated that the Board will require a budget of around Rs 70 to 80 million when he was asked about whether Pakistan’s Board will be able manage the expense of hosting the games in Scotland.

International Hockey Fed approves Scotland as ‘neutral venue’ for Pakistan’s home games after Pak’s request citing security concerns:Sources pic.twitter.com/ERFpnLlhEe — ANI (@ANI_news) June 12, 2017

“Off course, we need around Rs 70 to 80 million for that purpose, but one must also remember at least Rs 30 million have been spent on only one foreign tour of green shirts, while on the other hand, the advantage and exposure of playing against top sides of the world will boost hockey in Pakistan and green shirts will learn a lot while playing against the top sides of the world,” said Shahbaz.

“If we compare benefits, then expenditures are nothing. At some stage, we have to take that step to revive hockey in Pakistan, as young generation is fast declining to adopt hockey as professional careers and more interested in playing cricket,” he concluded.