Britain’s Lewis Hamilton triumphed ‘with ease’ in the Canadian Grand Pix on Sunday held at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. With him winning the Canadian championship for the sixth time, Hamilton edged closer to legendary Formula One driver Michael Schumacher, who conquered the Canadian circuit a record seven times.

The Briton is arguably the best driver of his generation and he proved it in style by grabbing the Grand Prix title beating the second placed Valtteri Bottas with a staggering lead of 20 seconds.

Speaking on his good track record in Canada, a buoyant Hamilton said, “I was really able to enjoy the moment and the car and the crowd, the weather was fantastic, even if it was a bit gusty and you still had to concentrate –- it was a challenge and it was well-managed.”

“Montreal has been so good to me all these years. It is like a go-kart track and so it takes me back to my roots,” he added.

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo came in third behind Bottas while 4-time champion Sebastian Vettel, who drives for Ferrari, finished the race at the fourth spot.

The win marked Hamilton’s 3rd win of the season and 56th of his career.