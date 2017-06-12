Real Madrid captain congratulated French Open 2017 champion Rafael Nadal after he created history on Sunday at Roland Garros with an emphatic win over Stan Wawrinka.

Ramos was full of praise for the ‘King of Clay’ as Rafa secured his record-breaking 10th French Open title or a ‘La Decima’ of his own.

The 31-year-old defender, who completed Blancos’ quest for 10 European titles in 2014 believes Rafa, besides being a life-long Real Madrid fan is a sporting icon in Spain.

“He is a sporting icon in Spain, he’s one of the greats of Spanish sport,” Ramos was quoted as saying.

Fourth seeded Nadal registered a famous 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win over the Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka in a match that lasted two hours and five minutes.

With the win, the ‘Spain’s Raging Bull’ took the second spot on the all-timer list for most Grand Slam titles and became the oldest player in the history of tennis to win 15 Grand Slams at a mere age of 31 years and 8 days.

While Ramos hailed the achievement of Rafa by calling him an ‘icon’, other footballers also showed their gratitude towards him.

Parece de otro planeta pero no lo es… es español y un ejemplo para todos!!! Grande Rafa!!! A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:59am PDT