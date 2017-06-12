Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary on Sunday jumped into Rashid-Latif-Virender Sehwag social media battle and blasted former Pakistani cricketer for posting disrespectful videos on social media.

It all started when Virender Sehwag posted a congratulatory message for team India following their 124-run win over Pakistan.

“Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK,” Sehwag had tweeted.

Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2017

The tweet didn’t go down well with Latif, who lashed out at Sehwag in a 15-minute long video.

Sehwag handled the matter in a mature manner and tweeted, “A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words.”

A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 9, 2017

However, Tiwary preferred the more aggressive approach and lashed out at Latif for using derogatory words against former Indian opener. He also warned Latif to stay in his limits as he could never match up to Sehwag’s record in international cricket.

Now, it would be interesting to see if the battle witnesses any new twists in the future.