A- A A+

 German tennis player Angelique Kerber continues to lead the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday.

Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, who recently clinched the French Open title, is at the gateway to the top 10 after rocketing 35 places to 12th, reports Efe.

Meanwhile, Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza fell out of the top 10, after failing to defend her title at Roland Garros, and is in the 15th spot.

ALSO READ: Spaniard Rafael Nadal wins 10th French Open title

Romanian Simona Halep, who lost the final in Paris, rose to second place, replacing American Serena Williams who dropped to fourth, while Czech Karolina Pliskova remains in third position.

The current WTA rankings and points are as follows:

1. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 7,035 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,850

3. Karolina Pliskova (Czech) 6,690

4. Serena Williams (USA) 4,810

5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,765

6. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 4,420

7. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4,345

8. Johanna Konta (Britain) 4,330

9. Svetlana Kuznetzova (Russia) 4,310

10. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 3,985

First Published | 12 June 2017 4:55 PM
Read News On:

WTA ranking

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Germany’s Angelique Kerber continues to lead WTA ranking

(Latest News in English from Newsx)