German tennis player Angelique Kerber continues to lead the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday.

Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, who recently clinched the French Open title, is at the gateway to the top 10 after rocketing 35 places to 12th, reports Efe.

Meanwhile, Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza fell out of the top 10, after failing to defend her title at Roland Garros, and is in the 15th spot.

Romanian Simona Halep, who lost the final in Paris, rose to second place, replacing American Serena Williams who dropped to fourth, while Czech Karolina Pliskova remains in third position.

The current WTA rankings and points are as follows:

1. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 7,035 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,850

3. Karolina Pliskova (Czech) 6,690

4. Serena Williams (USA) 4,810

5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,765

6. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 4,420

7. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4,345

8. Johanna Konta (Britain) 4,330

9. Svetlana Kuznetzova (Russia) 4,310

10. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 3,985