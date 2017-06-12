Indian skipper Virat Kohli has lately become more open about his relationship with actress Anushka Sharma and we are quite happy at the development.

Apart from posting adorable selfies on their social media accounts, the duo is often seen together at parties and other events.

Recently, in an interview with Star Sports, Kohli revealed how Anushka was always by his side during the most special moments of his cricketing career.

“I was in Mohali and there was a Test series going on. I was with Anushka then, she had come to visit me. Surprisingly, when I became the Test captain then also she was in Melbourne with me. It was a very special moment that we shared together,” said a blushing Virat.

Well, we love to see their adorable pictures and hope their relationship grows from strength to strength.

