Indian shooting pair of Heena Sidhu and Jeetu Rai on Monday clinched a gold medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol final event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup at Gabala.

Sidhu and Rai made a splendid comeback from a score of 0-4 to eventually beat their Russian counterparts by 7-6. The bronze medal of the event went to France who outclassed Iran with the identical score.

Earlier, both Heena and Jitu had failed to qualify the final at men’s and women’s 10m air pistol event respectively. They had finished 12th and ninth in their respective qualification rounds.

Mixed team event will be added in 2020 Tokyo Olympics even though it is not being counted in the medal tally in the World Cup this year.

430 athletes from 45 countries are competing for medals in the ongoing World Cup. China is currently at the top of medal tally in the World Cup with a total of six medals.