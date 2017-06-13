After their remarkable win over New Zealand which landed them in the ICC Champions Trophy semis with India, it looks like Bangladeshi fans believes that their team still has something left to prove.

For Bangladesh cricket fans it will be a sweet revenge if they beat Team India and an inch closer to the Champions Trophy.

On pitch there are little-known yet explosive Bangladeshi cricketers who can create havoc for Team India which may be paving the way for the fans to boast their morale on social media.

And with that in mind, the ‘Bangladeshi Tigers’ supporters perhaps have gone too far by dissing the Indian national flag in their latest social media trolls.

The picture has gone viral since then in Dhaka, Mirpur and few a parts of Bangladesh. It shows picture of a dog draped on the Indian national flag while claiming themselves as tigers.

For the fans, the social media war between Bangladesh and India interestingly has a very long timeline if we go back in time to the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals, when they made disturbing images of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

While India will take on Bangladesh this Thursday in a match that promises to be a blockbuster of an event, shots are already fired by the impassioned ‘Tigers’ devotees by handing a ‘Tiranga’ disrespect.