It was the most crucial match in the middle of Pro Wrestling League (Season 2) for team Mumbai Maharathi as they started at the barrel of the gun without their key player. Team Captain Erica Wiebe suffered a nasty cut on her right eye few hours back.

“As a leader I had to go out and win, come what may”, echoed Erica while bleeding profusely from the cut and roaring like a conqueror on defeating Olympic Medalist Jenny Fransson at the mat of Pro Wrestling League (PWL).

While the medical team rushed to treat her and clean the blood Erica looked at the crowd and roared hard to prove her win just like a tigress. The crowd remained in a state of standstill with jaws dropped and freezing adrenaline rush.

On 9th January in her yet another match with team Jaipur Ninja’s she took the stage by storm. But, hold on, victory doesn’t come so easily and such was the case with Erica. With her stitches still afresh, Erica decided to take a head to head with Olympic medalist Jenny Fransson.

And, Jenny was no push over. An Olympic medalist knew how to steal points form winded terrains. Confident to win the bout as Erica was injured, Jenny was leading in the first round. But, with some strange and extraordinary rush of blood Erica roared like a tigress, applied her techniques and beat Jenny Fransson with a victory by fall !

Yes, Erica was bleeding profusely from the cut she had it above the right eye but her victory overtook the pain and she reigned like a conqueror that took the battle in her name. In a state of awe with goose bumps the moment came to a standstill for thousands of fans present in the stadium.

Decorated with numerous medals, this Canadian has already bagged a ‘Rio Gold’ in her kitty. Interestingly, Erica has always dreamt of soccer stardom that was speed-broken by her accidental encounter with wrestling.

Her sportsmanship has always been her USP. “Erica is a true sportsman. Every day she used to pen down our mistakes and briefed improvements thereafter”, added Rahul Aware, PWL Team Mumbai Maharathi’s player, on their bonding and leaadership with the captain.

“If you’re a champion, you have to have it in your heart”, stands true for this Olympic Gold Medalist who also works for promoting Wrestling among females and is also an active ambassador for Fast & Female, Right to Play & KidSport Calgary. On this day, we wish super champ Erica a very Happy Birthday with many more years of success to come her way!