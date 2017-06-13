A- A A+

The official website of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has been hacked and the association has lodged a complaint in this regard at the city police headquarters at Lalbazar.

On clicking www.cricketassociationofbengal.com, a message says: “Due to some technical reasons this site is temporarily deactivated.”

The site was hacked late on the night of June 9 and once it was discovered a police complaint was filed on June 10.

Immediately, efforts were initiated to restore the site and it is expected to be restored on Tuesday, it was learnt.

“A written complaint was filed with the cyber cell at Lalbazar on June 10. We are hopeful the problem will get resolved soon,” CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

