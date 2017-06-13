Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored a peach of a goal as India beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers Group A match here at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday.

India now have six points from two outings and a clean slate to show for. The Stephen Constantine-coached side won their first match against Myanmar 1-0 and are at top of the four-team group.

In the 69th minute, Chhetri got past three defenders to find Jeje Lalpheklua who passed him back and the Bengaluru FC striker scored at one go to find the bottom corner.

The visitors had a gilt-edged chance at the hour mark when Lux Vitalij’s volley was cleared off the goalline by India centre-back Sandesh Jhinghan.

Towards the end of the match, Chhetri had another chance to double the tally and put the game to bed but this time shot over from close after twisting and turning past defenders.

In the first half, there were clear-cut chances for both sides but none could convert them.